Sara Ali Khan roped in for Kannan Iyer’s next!

For those who are wondering, Kannan Iyer is the director of Emraan Hashmi starrer Ek Thi Daayan that released in 2013. The movie did not do well at the box office and failed to have kept its entertained. However, the director is now making a comeback with a new story and has apparently locked the Aankh Maarey girl, Sara Ali Khan for his next. Sara’s last film being Simmba, is still killing it at the box office with their earnings being over Rs. 230 crores.

Our sources have confirmed that the movie is going to be a biopic and that Karan Johar will be backing the project with Dharma Productions. The project is most likely to go on floors in August 2019 and the final details are yet to come. All we know for now is that Sara is going to be the lead actress in this upcoming biopic. Sara has already given two hits in just the beginning of her career and now with the rate at which she is speeding up, it won’t be long till we see her name in the top 5 most talented actresses of Bollywood.

We can’t wait to see who this biopic is going to be based on! Stay tuned to this place for more updates!

Also Read: Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are going to give you major FITNESS goals! (Watch video)