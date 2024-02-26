comscore
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur wrap up Delhi shoot for Metro In Dino: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur wrap up Delhi shoot for Metro In Dino: Report

This film by Anurag Basu boasts music by Pritam and promises to be a captivating journey.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, starring in Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro In Dino, have concluded their Delhi shooting schedule, according to a source close to the production. The film serves as a sequel to Basu's critically acclaimed 2007 movie, Life In A Metro.

The source, speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, revealed that Khan and Kapur spent the past three days filming various scenes across Delhi NCR. "Both Sara and Aditya had romantic scenes together which had to be shot at specific spots in Delhi," the source stated. "All the scenes were done during daytime, and the actors spent their evenings mainly exploring the capital."

The film's Delhi schedule encompassed diverse locations within the National Capital Region, including Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Hauz Khas. The concluding day involved filming in a metro train in Gurugram. "It was just a 3-4 day schedule in Delhi NCR, and they have to return to Mumbai today to begin the next shooting phase," the insider added.

Khan and Kapur's involvement in Metro In Dino marks their first on-screen collaboration. Besides the duo, it will also feature Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Originally scheduled for a December 2023 release, Metro In Dino will now grace the silver screen on September 13, 2024.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd, the film features a soundtrack composed by the acclaimed Pritam. This collaboration reunites Pritam with director Anurag Basu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur postponed; to now release on September 13, 2024

More Pages: Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

