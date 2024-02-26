Renowned ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72 after battling a prolonged illness. The sad news was confirmed by his family through a statement on Instagram, revealing that the veteran singer breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital around 11 am.

Pankaj Udhas death: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute; says, “He was a beacon of Indian music”

The demise of Pankaj Udhas has left the entire film fraternity and his legion of fans mourning. Among those who expressed their grief was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media to offer his condolences. On his official account, PM Modi shared poignant memories with the late singer and praised his soul-stirring ghazals that resonated deeply with listeners.

"We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years," wrote PM Modi.

Highlighting Udhas' significant contributions to Indian music, the Prime Minister remarked on the irreplaceable void left by his departure. "His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

The late singer's daughter, Nayaab Udhas, also shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, announcing his demise and expressing the family's profound grief. She stated, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas, a recipient of numerous accolades for his remarkable contributions to music, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2006, will be remembered for his timeless melodies that touched the hearts of millions. His last rites are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 27, in Mumbai, as the music industry bids farewell to one of its most cherished icons.

