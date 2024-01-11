Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, has just announced its new release date. The film will now hit theatres on 13th September 2024. It was earlier set to hit the theatres on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. The film will tell heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur postponed; to now release on September 13, 2024

While announcing the project in December 2022, filmmaker Anurag Basu said, “Metro… In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring the essence of contemporary aura. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,” in a statement.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, and produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film will be released on 13th September 2024!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.