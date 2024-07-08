Pre-production for Dhurandhar has already begun. The shooting is tentatively planned for the end of 2024.

Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal to join Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know

Aditya Dhar is diving headfirst into his next project – a high-octane action drama titled Dhurandhar. While the project for the mythical The Immortal Ashwatthama remains on the backburner, Dhar isn't letting past roadblocks deter him. Dhurandhar, still in the pre-contractual phase but creatively locked, brings together Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal for the first time.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Dhar has assembled a formidable cast to portray complex characters. Ranveer Singh will reportedly take on the lead as an intelligence officer. The report states that Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal are also joining the project. The report suggests Dhurandhar is a fast-paced, mission-based thriller, drawing comparisons to Nikkhil Advani's critically acclaimed D-Day (2013).

Dhar, along with his brother Lokesh Dhar, will be producing Dhurandhar under their banner, B62 Studios. However, the project will see them collaborate with a major studio.

Dhurandhar is reportedly planned for a massive budget and an unprecedented shooting scale. The film will be shot not just extensively in India but also overseas, hinting at a global storyline or action sequences set in unique locations.

While the official confirmation from Dhar himself is awaited, pre-production for Dhurandhar has already begun. The shooting is tentatively planned for the end of 2024.

