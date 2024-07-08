The Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira is all set to release this Friday, July 12. The makers completed the censor process in time and Bollywood Hungama, in this article, will focus on this aspect.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC grants ‘U’ certificate to Sarfira; removes all abusive words; Akshay Kumar-starrer is 6 minutes longer than the original version, Soorarai Pottru

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Sarfira with a ‘U’ certificate. However, the Examining Committee asked for a major modification. The film has certain abuses and all these terms were replaced with appropriate words. Secondly, the makers had to provide a declaration that the film was based on true events. They also had to hand over supporting documents for the same. In the declaration, the makers further explained the scene where the protagonist Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) meets the former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. They also clarified the usage of names of prominent industrialists and brands. Lastly, an NOC from the Ministry of Defence was attached to the declaration.

Once the CBFC members were satisfied, they passed the film on July 4. The duration of the movie, as per the censor certificate, is 155 minutes. In other words, Sarfira is 2 hours and 35 minutes long.

Interestingly, Sarfira is the official remake of the 2020 acclaimed flick Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya. That flick had a run time of 2 hours and 29 minutes. In other words, the remake is 6 minutes longer than the original movie. And that’s not all. The Hindi dubbed version of Soorarai Pottru, Udaan, is even shorter, with a duration of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Sarfira is inspired by the events from the life of G R Gopinath, founder of Indian low-cost airline Air Deccan. Suriya, who played the lead in Soorarai Pottru, appears in a cameo in the film. He is also one of the producers of both films. While the original film and its dubbed version were released directly on Amazon Prime Video, Sarfira will have a release in cinemas.

Earlier in the day, there were murmurs that Sarfira might get postponed due to Kalki 2898 AD wave. But as per our sources, the film is on track. Yesterday, a grand screening of the film was held in Delhi, which was attended by Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.

