YouTuber Armaan Malik, who was earlier known as Sandeep, recently made headlines for slapping a fellow contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Popular singer Armaan Malik has spoken out to clear up confusion surrounding a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Another individual named Armaan Malik, a former YouTuber who goes by the name Sandeep, has been creating a stir on the show.

Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

Armaan Malik Sets the Record Straight

Taking to social media, the singer stated, "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it." He explained that the confusion stems from a YouTube content creator named Sandeep who changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik Speaks on Impact on Reputation

"This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person," Malik wrote. He stated, "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way."

The singer expressed concern that the situation is "hampering my reputation and misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years."

Armaan Malik Requests for Fan Support

While acknowledging he cannot control someone else's name change, Malik requested his fans' help. "Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him," he pleaded.

Bigg Boss Contestant’s Controversy

The Bigg Boss contestant, Armaan Malik (formerly Sandeep), has garnered attention for his controversial personal life, including being married to two women and having a reported criminal case against him. He recently made headlines for slapping a fellow contestant on the show.

