comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.07.2024 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalki 2898 AD Chandu Champion Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Indian 2 Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

en Bollywood News Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

YouTuber Armaan Malik, who was earlier known as Sandeep, recently made headlines for slapping a fellow contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular singer Armaan Malik has spoken out to clear up confusion surrounding a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Another individual named Armaan Malik, a former YouTuber who goes by the name Sandeep, has been creating a stir on the show.

Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

Singer Armaan Malik issues warning over Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant name confusion: “This situation is hampering my reputation”

Armaan Malik Sets the Record Straight

Taking to social media, the singer stated, "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it." He explained that the confusion stems from a YouTube content creator named Sandeep who changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik Speaks on Impact on Reputation

"This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person," Malik wrote. He stated, "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way."

The singer expressed concern that the situation is "hampering my reputation and misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years."

Armaan Malik Requests for Fan Support

While acknowledging he cannot control someone else's name change, Malik requested his fans' help. "Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him," he pleaded.

Bigg Boss Contestant’s Controversy

The Bigg Boss contestant, Armaan Malik (formerly Sandeep), has garnered attention for his controversial personal life, including being married to two women and having a reported criminal case against him. He recently made headlines for slapping a fellow contestant on the show.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey amid slap controversy with Armaan Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3: “Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna…”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next film…

Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday,…

Karan Johar says every script undergoes…

Akshay Kumar to feature in a cameo in Stree…

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri…

IFFM 2024 nominations revealed: Jawan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification