Sanjay Dutt opens up on the releases of his upcoming projects- Prithviraj, K.G.F: Chpter 2 and Shamshera

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt has been in the industry for decades now, time and again the actor has given the performance which has touched the hearts of the audience. The actor is expected to bring the same magic with his upcoming projects. While the fans have been eagerly waiting to see Dutt on the big screen the Covid-19 virus has again played a spoilt sport with the theatres being shut and bringing a pause on film releases.

Sanjay Dutt opens up on the releases of his upcoming projects- Prithviraj, K.G.F Chpter 2 and Shamshera

Talking about his upcoming projects Sanjay Dutt shares with a leading daily, "2022 initially had three releases for me and I was extremely excited and looking forward to it. However, with the current situation of a surge in cases, everything is up in the air and uncertain. While all three of my projects Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithiviraj are Magnum opuses and are made for big-screen experience but this can only be enjoyed when the covid 19 situation for the country is under control. Right now, I only hope that things get better for us, and for that people have to continue to take precautions and mask up."

The superstar will be seen in three different avatars in K.G.F: Chapter 2, where he plays an antagonist role of Adheera and the first glimpse which the producers had revealed made it obvious how powerful it's going to be. Then there is Prithiviraj with Akshay Kumar and one of the most anticipated movies Shamshera where the real Sanju baba and reel aka Ranbir Kapoor will come together. There is Toolsidas Junior also which is on the table.

While these films are already shot and made, the producers are waiting for an apt time to release them, Dutt has also heard some incredible scripts and we would soon hear about what he is going to work on next.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt denies using a body double for heavy-duty action sequences in KGF 2

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

