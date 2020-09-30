After seven months in quarantine, Salman Khan is set to resume work on Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai from October 2 at ND Studios in Karjat. The patchwork of the film remains, along with some crucial scenes and a dance sequence with Disha Patani. According to a daily, the 15-day schedule in Karjat will be followed by a final schedule at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

The team will be following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also will ensure extra precautions for the safety of cast and crew. To avoid day-to-day travel, the crew will be stationed at a hotel near to ND Studios. During their stay, they won’t be meeting anyone from outside the crew. Their COVID-19 tests have already been done and no crew member has tested positive. The second round of tests will be done for the cast and the team working closely with the team. The team has been briefed about the protocols and there’s a video to brief the team in case of confusion. A dedicated team of doctors will be on set including Salman Khan’s personal team to ensure the hygiene and discipline are maintained on the set.

Co-producer Sohail Khan, who is bankrolling the film along with Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri confirmed that they will create air-bubble and sanitize all the modes of transportation. He stated that a team of health and safety doctors will be present on set at all times, the teams will provide colour bands and signage in order to bifurcate them. The special team of trained personnel will dispose of the used PPE kits.

Salman Khan is also working with action directors Anbu-Arivu, who worked on KGF Chapter 1 and won National Award for it. They have worked on hand to hand combat scenes. Producer Atul Agnihotri is hoping to have a hassle-free shoot and complete the schedule within the set time.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 spokesperson confirms the time slot for airing the Salman Khan hosted show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.