Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.09.2020 | 9:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bigg Boss 14 spokesperson confirms the time slot for airing the Salman Khan hosted show

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television that has wooed its audience with new themes every year. The Salman Khan hosted show is all set to make a comeback in less than a week that will give a befitting reply to 2020. During the live press conference, Salman Khan had given a virtual tour of the house that will consist of amenities like the mall, a theatre, a restaurant, a spa, and many more.

Bigg Boss 14 spokesperson confirms the time slot for airing the Salman Khan hosted show

While the launch nears, there were rumours that the show will air only for half an hour unlike its usual one-hour time slot. A spokesperson from the channel confirmed the timing and said that the show will have its usual hour-long time slot this season, too. The statement reads, “The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1 hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm starting 3rd October”.

Well, that is some good news for the fans. As of now, only Jaan Kumar Sanu has been confirmed as the contestant for Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: This is what Sidharth Shukla had to say when Salman Khan asked him if he met Asim Riaz outside Bigg Boss house

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Ritesh Sidhwani's Gully Boy makes its mark…

Manoj Bajpayee feels that news channels are…

Sonu Sood’s character gets larger-than-life…

Vikrant Massey to star in the remake of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification