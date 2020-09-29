Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television that has wooed its audience with new themes every year. The Salman Khan hosted show is all set to make a comeback in less than a week that will give a befitting reply to 2020. During the live press conference, Salman Khan had given a virtual tour of the house that will consist of amenities like the mall, a theatre, a restaurant, a spa, and many more.

While the launch nears, there were rumours that the show will air only for half an hour unlike its usual one-hour time slot. A spokesperson from the channel confirmed the timing and said that the show will have its usual hour-long time slot this season, too. The statement reads, “The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1 hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm starting 3rd October”.

Well, that is some good news for the fans. As of now, only Jaan Kumar Sanu has been confirmed as the contestant for Bigg Boss 14.

