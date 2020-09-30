Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan roped in for Customer Awareness Campaign for the Reserve Bank Of India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting many campaigns whilst in quarantine. The megastar has become a go-to star to raise awareness on various topics. He has been roped in for the Customer Awareness Campaign for the Reserve Bank Of India.

Amitabh Bachchan roped in as Customer Awareness Campaign of the Reserve Bank Of India

The official social media account of RBI had a message of Amitabh Bachchan that read, "The cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard-earned money."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has kick-started the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati from September 28 onwards. After recovering from COVID-19 in August, this is the first project he has resumed.

Besides KBC 12, he is set to complete the shooting schedule of Bramhastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan asks a Sushant Singh Rajput related question to the first contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

