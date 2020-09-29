In what seems like an urgent effort to rejuvenate a dying institution, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has appointed Shekhar Kapur as the new president of the Film & Television Institute Of India(FTII).

The FTII once a haven for talent such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Rehana Sultan, Shatrughan Sinha has lately fallen into hard times with hardly any talent emerging from the once-flourishing institute.

Alumnus Shatrughan Sinha lauds the move to appoint Shekhar Kapur as the new FTII chief. “He is worthy from every angle. Bright mind brilliant internationally celebrated filmmaker Shekhar will bring much-needed vitality and direction to the FTII.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

