Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.09.2020 | 9:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shekhar Kapur appointed FTII chief, alumnus Shatrughan Sinha lauds the move

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In what seems like an urgent effort to rejuvenate a dying institution, the Ministry of Information  & Broadcasting has appointed Shekhar Kapur as the new president of the Film & Television  Institute Of India(FTII). Shekhar Kapur appointed FTII chief, alumnus Shatrughan Sinha lauds the move

The FTII once a haven for talent such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Rehana  Sultan, Shatrughan Sinha has lately fallen into hard times with hardly any talent emerging from  the once-flourishing  institute.

Alumnus Shatrughan Sinha lauds the  move to appoint Shekhar Kapur as the new FTII chief.  “He is worthy from every angle. Bright mind brilliant internationally celebrated filmmaker Shekhar will bring much-needed vitality and direction to the FTII.”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Ritesh Sidhwani's Gully Boy makes its mark…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification