Salman Khan sets the stage on fire at Anant Ambani’s sangeet with electrifying performance, Ranveer Singh dances to No Entry track

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received the loudest cheers when he performed alongside groom-to-be Anant Ambani during the latter's wedding sangeet in Mumbai on Friday evening. At the ceremony, the duo played Salman's hit song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'. Anant, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, is expected to marry Radhika Merchant next week. Ahead of Anant's wedding, the Ambanis held a magnificent sangeet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which was attended by numerous Bollywood A-listers.

Salman Khan sets the stage on fire at Anant Ambani’s sangeet with electrifying performance, Ranveer Singh dances to No Entry track

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Anant can be seen mimicking Salman's hook step on 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' while the audience goes crazy. Salman looked smart in a black tuxedo, while Anant was stunning in a blue shimmering kurta and silver jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an Instagram video, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to Salman's No Entry title song. He danced on stage while wearing a silver-colored half-sleeve vest, jeans and trainers. The actor also donned black shades. Deepika Padukone, was seen walking in the crowd in another clip. For the event, Deepika wore a purple and silver saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Mukesh and Nita Ambani recently hosted a mass wedding for the needy on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar as part of their wedding festivities. On July 3, the Ambanis hosted a stunning Mameru ceremony, which is a Gujarati wedding ritual in which the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and presents.

The major festivities will begin on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony). According to reports, visitors are invited to get into the spirit of the occasion by dressed in traditional Indian costume. The festivities will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The last celebration, Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, is slated for Sunday, July 14.

Also Read : Salman Khan gives thumbs up to Vicky Kaushal’s new song ‘Tauba Tauba’: “Great moves”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.