The month of May brought some relief to the exhibitors thanks to the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth. It was one of the few major releases of the month and did exceptionally well in cinemas. It also made its director Tushar Hiranandani someone to watch out for. It has now come to light that Tushar has already moved on to his next project. As per a source, he is reshooting certain portions of the Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is not going for a massive reshoot. The producers felt that some scenes could come out strongly and also, they thought of roping in Tushar Hiranandani for the reshoot. The actors, too, readily came on board.”

In April 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had expressed reservations that certain moments in the film could hurt the sentiments of a section of the moviegoers and hence, the makers had toyed with the idea of reshooting the film. The source, however, has no information on whether the film is being reshot for this reason or some other factor.

Back then, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that The Sabarmati Report wouldn’t be able to make it in cinemas on May 3. This was a time when the Lok Sabha Elections were going on and besides objections to some scenes, the CBFC also feared that it might violate the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India.

Besides Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It is a political thriller about two reporters investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

