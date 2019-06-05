Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.06.2019 | 2:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Salman Khan says Race 3 worked at the box office even with all the negativity around it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was one of the highly anticipated films of 2018. The multistarrer headlined by Salman was helmed by Remo D’souza. But, the film tanked at the box office. The film was not only trolled for it’s over the top dialogues and scenes, but the negative reviews also affected the box office collections. But, the actor thinks that the film, infact, did work despite all the negativity.

Salman Khan says Race 3 worked at the box office even with all the negativity around it

Recently, when asked about Race 3‘s failure, Salman Khan said that since the beginning of the film industry, there are hardly over 100 any films that may have touched Rs 100 crore benchmark. The actor said that is a huge number. He added that the more you think that his film was a flop, he wishes that other films become insanely hit. The actor said that even when people said that Race 3 did not do well at the box office, the film earned over Rs 170 crore which was huge. Salman said that even with the negativity, the film performed well at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set for June 5, 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Bharat is Salman Khan’s biggest release ever in UAE and Australia

More Pages: Race 3 Box Office Collection , Race 3 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Bharat is Salman Khan's biggest release ever…

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint…

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification