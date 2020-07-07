Bollywood Hungama

“The brutal hatred Karan Johar received after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left him shattered”, says the filmmaker’s close friend

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Karan Johar has never been more affected by trolls than he is now by all the brouhaha that has ensued after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The savage criticism that he has received for being the face of nepotism has taken a serious toll on Karan’s health.

The brutal hatred Karan Johar received after Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left him shattered, says the filmmaker's close friend

A very close friend reveals, “Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant’s death has left him shattered.”

What has affected Karan Johar so severely this time? “It’s the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant, had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant’s death,” says Karan’s friend.

Does Karan intend to come out with any statement regarding Sushant? “None at all. Lawyers’ advice. Better to keep mum. Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this,” says the friend, adding that he fears for Karan.

Also Read: Karan Johar now follows only 8 Twitter handles including three Bollywood superstars

