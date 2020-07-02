Sources say Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will compete with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Diwali. Even though the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown by a month, Salman Khan who been quarantined with his family and friends on his farm in the outskirts of Mumbai, is likely to return to the city in the next few days.

Sources say he needs to supervise the post-production work of his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Bhai. The film is apparently being readied for a Diwali release. Confirms the film’s director Prabhu Dheva, “The shooting is almost complete. We just have a bit of shooting left. This we will take care of after the lockdown is called off in Mumbai. So yeah, in the meanwhile the post-production work will be on.”

When asked if Radhe will release for Diwali, Prabhu Dheva said, “I won’t be able to comment on that. It’s up to Salman and Arbaaz.”

