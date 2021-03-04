Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.03.2021 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Isabelle Kaif’s film

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Though plans to incorporate a song-and-dance number by Salman Khan in Isabelle Kaif’s Bollywood debut Time To Dance has been dropped, one hears Isabelle’s sister Katrina and Katrina’s mentor and lifelong friend Salman would be actively promoting the film in every possible way.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Isabelle Kaif’s film

“As we know, Salman has taken Isabelle under his wings. Time To Dance was a project she bagged because of Salman. Isabelle has two other films on hand Suswagatam Khushamdeed (no, that’s not two projects only one) where she is paired with another Salman protégé Pulkit Samrat, and Kwatha with Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

A close buddy of Salman reveals, “He’s going all out for Isabelle. Itna toh Bhai ne Katrina ko bhi nahin promote kiya ttha.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif will groove with Salman Khan to re-create O O Jaane Jaana (ALL details revealed)

More Pages: Time To Dance Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification