Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled a casting coup and roped in Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal, a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is for the first time that the two actors will share screen space and adding to the excitement is the fact that it will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has brought us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris, went on floors today. After months of prep, Bawaal had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals, and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to hit screens on 7th April 2023.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to fly to Lucknow for the shoot of Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.