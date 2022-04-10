comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.04.2022 | 2:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled a casting coup and roped in Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal, a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is for the first time that the two actors will share screen space and adding to the excitement is the fact that it will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has brought us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris, went on floors today. After months of prep, Bawaal had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals, and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to hit screens on 7th April 2023.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to fly to Lucknow for the shoot of Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai claims he is not…

Alia Bhatt’s family members confirm her…

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and…

SCOOP: No KGF 2 at Raj Mandir as retaliation…

Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi fight over…

EXCLUSIVE: Along with Salaar’s promo, Bhool…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification