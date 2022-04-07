comscore

Janhvi Kapoor to fly to Lucknow for the shoot of Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen for the first time with the film Bawaal. The film will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Chhichhore and Dangal fame will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was all set to g on floors and Janhvi Kapoor will soon fly to Lucknow for the same.

According to sources, Janhvi Kapoor will start the shoot of Bawaal later this week in Lucknow. While not many details of the film are known, the film will be extensively sot in four European countries including the city of love - Paris. The film shoot will also take place in three locations in India. With such a vast shoot schedule, the technicians and the production team is also very ecstatic. Bawaal is set to hit the theaters on April 7, 2023,

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo which will be released on June 24. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Janhvi, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor shines like a diamond in Falguni and Shane Peacock’s silver shimmery gown at Grazia Millennial Awards 2022

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

