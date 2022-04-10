Actor Ayesh Takia's husband Farhan Azmi recently took to social media to reveal that he faced racism and ‘dirty sexual comment’ from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Goa airport. He also claimed that a male security officer tried to touch his wife and asked Ayesha to stand in a different queue. Farhan said he will file an official complaint and will take the matter to court if necessary.

Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi claims he faced racism at Goa airport; says CISF officer tried to touch his wife

On April 4, Farhan tweeted, "Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight and these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout and senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me and my family (wife and son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team."

“Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch and tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female here and maintain distance @CISFHQrs,” he tweeted.

"It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a ₹500 note (video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport," he added.

"I demand an inquiry via CCTV footage from the @aaigoaairport @CISFHQrs @goacm @CPMumbaiPolice and suspend all these officers immediately, take cognisance of this matter & refrain from posting such illiterate/racist & ill-mannered officers especially from a tourist airport like Goa," he also said.

"Within minutes he gathered 5 other officers including a senior named Bahadur who instead of resolving the issue, identified me with my boarding pass and pushed me saying 'isko udhar karo, ye Maharashtra nahin hai (take him there, this isn't Maharashtra)', went on to announce my name to all of them and refused to let me through," Farhan wrote in his tweet.

He said, "I will be filing an official complaint and my legal team will take this to the court if necessary. Shame on such officers who disrespect the uniform to satisfy their racist egos @CISFHQrs @AAI_Official @aaigoaairport @goacm @samajwadiparty @DrPramodPSawant @abuasimazmi @rais_shk."

A day later Goa Airport tweeted, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and family while traveling. Please be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into." He replied, "Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport. This was highly embarrassing and disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message."

