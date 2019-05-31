Saina Biopic: Parineeti Chopra will be tagging her trainer along for her upcoming shoot schedules!

Parineeti Chopra wants to ensure that her hectic work schedule does not hamper her training process for Saina biopic! The acclaimed actor has her hands full this year before she starts shooting for the ambitious and official biopic on badminton icon Saina Nehwal’s life. Pari will first promote her next release, Jabariya Jodi and then head straight into the shooting schedule of the official remake of The Girl on The Train in London. She realizes that it will be challenging to continue her fitness training for Saina and she has come up with a plan for it.

“Saina is going to be a very intense shooting process as Pari has to master the game of the badminton as well as get the body language of Saina Nehwal bang on. Given the calibre of her acting skills, Pari will pick up the body language with ease but it is the fitness level she needs to achieve to play and train like Saina will be most challenging. Saina trained every single day to play the kind of game she plays and Pari will have to replicate that on screen. It’s certainly not an easy task for any actor,” informs a source.

“Pari has to constantly train and eat perfectly throughout the year and Pari realizes this which is why she will be taking her trainer everywhere she goes. During promotions or at the shoot in London, the trainer will be there and work closely with her so that Pari achieves her fitness goals before Saina’s shoot begins. Pari is showing determination and dedication to authentically play the role of our badminton icon that did India proud the world over,” the source adds.

