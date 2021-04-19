Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have no plans, immediate or otherwise, to bring out their second born into the public. A source very close to the couple says it is a defence mechanism. “Look at what happened with Taimur. Saif and Kareena decided to bring Taimur out, just to be polite with the photographers they allowed them to click the child as and when he was. Now, Taimur starts waving the minute he sees photographers, it is not healthy at all for the child.”

In the light of the constant exposure of their first born, Saif an Kareena have decided to keep their second born out of the limelight completely, at least for some time. “The baby is better off without becoming a celebrity at age 0 on the social media. I think Bebo and Saif have learnt their lesson. In the effort to be polite to the paparazzi they won’t allow their child to be constantly exposed to media scrutiny,” says the source.

So all those who have been waiting for glimpse of Chote Nawab on social media, there is bad news. The wait could be longer than you expected.

