Music Director Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame hospitalised; condition critical

Music director Shravan of the popular music duo Nadeem-Shravan had to be rushed to the Raheja Hospital at Mahim in Bombay. The musician had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

Music Director Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame hospitalised; condition critical

As per reports, his condition is critical as he has co-morbidities. Reports further state that the doctors attending Shravan have told his sons, music directors Sanjeev-Darshan, that his condistion has not deteriorated post admission but is still very critical.

Shravan Rathod is known for his composition for hit films like Saajan, Raja Hindustani and Pardes.

