Music director Shravan of the popular music duo Nadeem-Shravan had to be rushed to the Raheja Hospital at Mahim in Bombay. The musician had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

As per reports, his condition is critical as he has co-morbidities. Reports further state that the doctors attending Shravan have told his sons, music directors Sanjeev-Darshan, that his condistion has not deteriorated post admission but is still very critical.

Shravan Rathod is known for his composition for hit films like Saajan, Raja Hindustani and Pardes.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

