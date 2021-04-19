Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.04.2021 | 4:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make her solo debut in June 2021 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another BLACKPINK member is set to make her solo debut. After members Jennie and Rosé, youngest member Lisa will foray into solo music and release her work in June 2021. Earlier, it was reported that both Rosé and Lisa were working on solo albums and the former made her debut in March 2021.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to make her solo debut in June 2021 

Rumours have been rife that Lisa will make her debut in June, this year. According to Korea Herald, YG Entertainment said in a statement, “Lisa is still working hard on the album”. But, the parent company of BLACKPINK did not reveal the release date.

Lisa's solo debut is much-awaited by fans as she continues to release her dance films via her Youtube channel. She is currently one of the judges on season 3 of the Youth With You series.

Jennie released her single 'Solo' in 2018 and her music video has surpassed 650 million views. Rosé released her highly anticipated solo album 'R' with the title track 'On The Ground'  on March 12, 2021, and the second single 'Gone' earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, the eldest member of the group, is currently busy with the shooting of Korean drama Snowdrop with actors Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Jung Yoo Jin, and Yoo In Na.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé experiences heartbreak in ‘Gone’ music video from solo debut album ‘R’

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Music Director Shravan Rathod of…

SCOOP: As Maharashtra goes under lockdown,…

Mismatched actress and Youtuber Prajakta…

Rajesh Khattar tests positive for…

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19,…

Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his entire…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification