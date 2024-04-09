comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sahil Khan applies for anticipatory bail in Mahadev betting app case as his father is battling cancer: Report

The Mahadev Betting App operates as an online platform where users engage in illegal betting on a wide array of online games, ranging from poker and card games.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, popular known for the movie Style, recently found himself entangled in the ongoing investigation surrounding the Mahadev betting app case. Khan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December 2023 for questioning. Currently, Sahil Khan is facing scrutiny in connection with this case, and the Mumbai police are seeking him out for questioning. However, Khan, who is presently in Dubai, has applied for anticipatory bail as he plans to return to his hometown in India to support his father, who is battling cancer.

Sahil Khan applies for anticipatory bail in Mahadev betting app case as his father is battling cancer: Report

According to a report in Bollywood Bubble, in order to secure anticipatory bail, Khan will need to submit his passport, and he will not face arrest until he appears before the court on the specified date. This legal manoeuvre allows him the opportunity to return to India without immediate fear of detention.

The Mahadev betting app case drew considerable attention, with several actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor, being booked under various sections of the law. Specifically, they were charged under section 12(a) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and sections 66(d) and 66(f) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Mahadev Betting App operates as an online platform where users engage in illegal betting on a wide array of online games, ranging from poker and card games to badminton, tennis, football, cricket, and more.

ALSO READ: Sahil Khan approaches Bombay High Court for quashing of FIR in online betting app case: Report 

