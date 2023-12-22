Sahil Khan has filed a petition seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him in connection with the online betting app.

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has found himself caught amid the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev betting app case. Khan, like celebrities like Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this month for questioning. In a recent development, the actor has taken a proactive step by filing a plea at the Bombay High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the case.

Sahil Khan approaches Bombay High Court for quashing of FIR in online betting app case: Report

This move comes after Khan's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the sessions court in December. As per reports, the court cited "considerable evidence" as the reason for its decision. As per a report by Free Press Journal, Khan has approached the High Court, vehemently denying any involvement with any betting app. In his plea, he has termed the FIR against him as "wrong, false, bogus, illegal, and filed with malafide intentions." His counsel has further stated that Khan has no connection to any illegal activities.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter in February 2024. Meanwhile, Khan has requested a stay on the ongoing investigation against him until then, along with a restraining order to prevent any coercive action by the police.

What is Mahadev betting app case?

The Mahadev betting app case involves a network of online betting applications allegedly operating through thousands of fake SIM cards and bogus bank accounts. The police suspect the fraud to be extensive, with reports suggesting its promotion through over 1,000 Telegram channels. The sheer volume of these figures underscores the seriousness of the investigation.

Also Read: Dabur Group leaders and Sahil Khan accused in Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police files FIR



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.