Actress Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous nagarvadhu in filmmaker Sandeep Singh’s upcoming web show titled Amrapali. The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, “Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”

Ankita Lokhande said, “I have received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, because of which I have been getting film offers with strong performance-oriented characters. But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.”

The show also marks the comeback for the veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. He said, “After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, Amrapali will be the most challenging musical journey for me because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and the divinity of Amrapali.”

Amrapali is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.

