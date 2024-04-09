Bobby Deol recently completed filming for his upcoming project, Stardom. Directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, this series has been generating considerable buzz among fans and critics alike as it marks the directorial debut of Khan Junior. The excitement stems from its promising storyline and a star-studded cast that includes Deol in the pivotal role. Stardom is a contemporary drama that offers a peek into the glamorous yet tumultuous world of showbiz.

Bobby Deol wraps the shooting for Aryan Khan’s debut series Stardom, preps for dubbing: Report

In this series, Bobby Deol embodies a pivotal character crucial to the storyline's development. After months of work, Deol has successfully wrapped up shooting for Stardom. As per a report in India Today, a source said, "Bobby wrapped the shoot last month (March). The last schedule took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai) where a set was built. He was a thorough professional and very dedicated to this project. The whole unit was very happy with his work.” With filming completed, he is now preparing for the next phase of production: dubbing.

The series, which began production in July last year, promises to be a star-studded affair with cameo appearances from some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan himself, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Headlining the series is Lakshya Lalwani, who is set to portray a central role in this fictionalized narrative offering viewers a glimpse into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will see Aryan Khan make his directorial debut.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.