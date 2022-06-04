The last time we saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen was in 2018 in the Aanand L Rai film Zero. Since then, though the actor has been missing from the silver screen he has been prepping to make a return with a bang. In fact, just yesterday Shah Rukh Khan finally announced the title of his film with Atlee, Jawan. Interestingly with the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat in 2023 with not just one or two but three release viz. Dunki, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Rs. 500 crores riding on Shah Rukh Khan as he returns with three films in 2023 after a four-year hiatus

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan featuring in three release in a single year a well-placed industry source says, “With three film in a single year there is a lot riding on SRK right now. Not to mention that all three film are big-ticket Bollywood entertainers mounted on an even bigger budget. Given this there seems to be anywhere upwards of Rs. 300 cr riding on Shah Rukh Khan alone.”

The first film featuring Shah Rukh Khan to hit screens will be the Yash Raj Films venture Pathaan that will hit screens in January. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi alongside SRK the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, and is expected to start the year with a bang. Set in Mumbai the film is said to be a spy thriller that will keep the audience on edge. Following Pathaan will be the Red Chillies production Jawan that is directed by Atlee is said to be a pan India film that will release in five languages. The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. Being readied to hit screens in June, Jawan will be SRK’s first Pan India film. Ending 2023 will be Shah Rukh Khan’s last release for the year with Dunki slated to release on December 23. Capitalizing on the Christmas weekend, the film which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

While we can’t wait to watch all three films, 2023 is certainly going to be a bonanza for Shah Rukh Khan with releases scheduled evenly through the year, the actor might just end 2023 as the highest grossing actor of the year.

