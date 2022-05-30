comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.05.2022 | 1:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Nameplate of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ was removed for THIS reason

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

There were recent reports that a new diamond-studded nameplate at the Shah Rukh Khan’s home’s main gate had gone missing.

Why SRK’s Residence’s Nameplate Was Removed

Nameplate of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ was removed for THIS reason

It seems like the diamonds on the plate are to blame here. According to a close friend of the actor the nameplate was taken down for reasons of safety.

“That is one expensive nameplate, probably one of its kind in the entire world, and so after it was put up, it was brought to the host’s attention that it was not safe to have precious stones studded on to the wall. Shah Rukh decided to remove the nameplate from its place of public accessibility for the time being,” the friend reveals.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat’s new nameplate goes missing; here’s why

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker on her…

Amazon Prime Video collaborates with…

IIFA 2022: From Kartik Aaryan, Shahid…

Rajshri announces its association with…

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to host…

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification