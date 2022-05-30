There were recent reports that a new diamond-studded nameplate at the Shah Rukh Khan’s home’s main gate had gone missing.

Nameplate of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ was removed for THIS reason

It seems like the diamonds on the plate are to blame here. According to a close friend of the actor the nameplate was taken down for reasons of safety.

“That is one expensive nameplate, probably one of its kind in the entire world, and so after it was put up, it was brought to the host’s attention that it was not safe to have precious stones studded on to the wall. Shah Rukh decided to remove the nameplate from its place of public accessibility for the time being,” the friend reveals.

