One film that has become synonymous with SET MAX, is Sooryavansham. The rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer rests with the popular television channel, which plays the film rather repeatedly. This is because Sooryavansham is a cult movie that enjoys widespread viewership. The netizens noticed how this 23-year-old movie gets prominence on Set MAX and soon, jokes and memes about this began spreading like wildfire. Its dialogues and the ‘zehreeli kheer’ scene especially became legendary in the world of memes.

EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavansham-Set MAX’s LEGENDARY association to end in 2024-25; Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms says “Once the rights lapse, I’ll play the film on Goldmines Bollywood. I am not selling the rights to Set Max again”

When IPL airs on Set MAX, airing of Sooryavansham’s gets affected. Hence, as soon as IPL would end or is about to end, social media is abuzz with memes and messages that Heera Thakur (the name of one of the characters of Amitabh Bachchan) is making a solid comeback on Set MAX! What’s also funny is that despite IPL moving to Star Network, the Sooryavansham-Set MAX jokes continued during the IPL season!LEGENDARY

Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learnt that the historic association between Sooryavansham and Set MAX is about to end in a few years. Manish Shah, of Goldmines Telefilms won the rights of Sooryavansham, in 2020. The first thing he did was upload the film on his very popular Goldmines Telefilms’s YouTube channel. In around 1 ½ years, the film has garnered nearly mind boggling 31 crore views and counting.

Manish Shah’s next step is to air Sooryavansham on his Bollywood TV channel, called Dhinchak Bollywood. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama on Sooryavansham’s 23rd anniversary, he revealed, “Sony Entertainment Television holds the satellite rights of Sooryavansham till 2024 or 2025. Once the rights lapse, I’ll play it on my channel, Goldmines Bollywood! I am not selling the rights to SET MAX again.”

Besides Amitabh Bachchan in a double role, the late Soundarya, Jayasudha, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Shivaji Satam, Bindu and Mukesh Rishi also star in this film, which is directed by E V V Satyanarayana.

