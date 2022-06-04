Jasmin Bhasin started her journey in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak among others and is known for her bubbly onscreen roles. While she also tried her hands at reality shows such as Bigg Boss and later with music videos, now Jasmin Bhasin is looking at taking the next step in her career with films. Fans of the actress would be aware that she will be making her debut in movies with the film Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal. Now reports have it that the actress has signed her Bollywood film and it is with none other than the famous Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt.

Jasmin Bhasin to make her Bollywood debut in a Mahesh Bhatt film; will start shoot in July

Jasmin Bhasin will be making her Bollywood debut. She has signed a film which will be penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with this venture. Details of the genre and the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed. Reports have it that the actress will kick off the shoot of the film at the end of July this year.

A source close to the actress confirmed the news adding, “While details of her character etc. are unknown at this juncture, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to take her fans by surprise. She is extremely excited to start work on the film and has already started prepping for it.”

As for her film with Gippy Grewal, Honeymoon is slated to be a Diwali release. The film is expected to hit the big screens on October 25, 2022.

