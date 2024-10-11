Rohit Shetty to re-release Singham starring Ajay Devgn on October 18 ahead of Singham Again release on Diwali 2024

Fans of action cinema in India are in for a double dose of excitement. Director Rohit Shetty has announced a theatrical re-release of his 2011 blockbuster Singham, starring Ajay Devgn. This strategic move comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Singham Again this Diwali.

Singham not only captivated audiences with its high-octane action sequences but also resonated with its portrayal of an upright police officer battling corruption. The film's iconic dialogues and Devgn's commanding performance as Inspector Bajirao Singham cemented its place in Indian pop culture. This re-release allows audiences to revisit the origin story of Singham, refreshing their memories of the character's core values and motivations.

The timing of the re-release is particularly noteworthy. With Singham Again set to hit theaters this Diwali, the re-release serves as a perfect lead-in.

Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty himself, Singham Again brings together Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film releases in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

