In a world where dreams are often sidelined by age, Vijay 69 aims to remind us that ambition knows no bounds. Set to premiere on November 8 on Netflix, this heartwarming slice-of-life film, written and directed by Akshay Roy, stars the award-winning actor Anupam Kher in the titular role. Following the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics and Maharaj, Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

This film promises to be a must-watch family entertainer that will inspire audiences of all ages. Beautifully capturing the spirit of ‘better late than never’, the film follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions. With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal ‘pick yourself up’ moments, blending humor and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “Vijay 69 is more than just a film — it's a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams, and every chapter of life offers the chance for new beginnings. Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me, and I'm excited for audiences around the world to experience this wholesome story on Netflix. I would also like to thank our writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving me this opportunity to remind everyone that no matter the age, our potential for greatness is limitless.”

Vijay 69 is a story of determination and dreams and audiences can stream it exclusively on Netflix from November 8 onwards.

