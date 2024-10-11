comscore
Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur and Tiya Tejpal tie the knot in a private ceremony, see pic

Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur and Tiya Tejpal tie the knot in a private ceremony, see pic

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Mathur and his longtime girlfriend Tiya Tejpal have reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony. While neither party has publicly confirmed the news, a photograph of the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire has circulated widely on social media, sparking speculation about their nuptials.

The image depicts Mathur and Tejpal seated at a beautifully decorated mandap, surrounded by the warm glow of the holy fire. Their radiant smiles and the vibrant marigold blooms adorning the space create a picture of joy and celebration.

Mathur, best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, has kept his personal life private. His recent on-screen ventures have captivated audiences with their exploration of the intricacies of the wedding planning industry and the individual journeys of its protagonists.

In the second season of Made in Heaven, Mathur's character navigated a complex web of challenges, both professional and personal. The series delved deeper into the lives of the wedding planners, introducing new clients and exploring the intricacies of their relationships.

