Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again team invited by Lav Kush Ramlila for Ravan Dahan ceremony in Delhi

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again team invited by Lav Kush Ramlila for Ravan Dahan ceremony in Delhi

The film releases in cinemas on November 1, 2024.
The Singham Again cast is set to join Delhi’s Dussehra celebrations on 12th October, at the grand and prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila for the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony, where the effigy of Ravan is set ablaze with an arrow.

The recently released Singham Again trailer has captivated audiences across the nation, drawing parallels with the Ramayan and showcasing the triumph of good over evil. To celebrate this spirit amidst huge crowds and tremendous fanfare, Arjun Kumar, President of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, has invited the Singham Again cast to take part in the Ravan Dahan ceremony, adding to the excitement of the Vijayadashami celebrations. This ceremony will take place at 15th August Park, Lal Quila Maidan, the world’s largest Ramlila ground.

Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty himself, Singham Again brings together Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film releases in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

