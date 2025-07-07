Following the phenomenal success of its previous seasons, the much-loved series Panchayat returned with Season 4 on June 24 and has already solidified its standing as both a local and global sensation. The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership, showcasing its wide appeal and gripping narrative. On launch day, Panchayat Season 4 trended among the Top 10 titles in over 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the UAE, among others, and was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week, highlighting its growing footprint. In India, it has been trending at #1 in India and was streamed across 95% of the country’s pin codes in the first week, reaffirming its deep-rooted popularity.

Panchayat season 4 achieves record-breaking success; season 5 officially confirmed for 2026

Riding on the overwhelming response to Season 4, Prime Video has confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026. Since its debut on Prime Video in 2018, Panchayat has consistently captured hearts and earned critical acclaim. Season 2 was honored with the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. With Season 4 delivering the biggest opening for the series yet, Panchayat continues to scale new heights, resonating deeply with audiences in India and around the world.

“We are delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

“It has been a truly extraordinary journey collaborating with Prime Video to bring Panchayat to life and witness its incredible growth over the years,” said Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF). “This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humor, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling. Panchayat reflects the shared vision and values we hold with Prime Video: to tell meaningful, relatable stories that resonate with audiences across geographies. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha.

Panchayat Season 4 is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2025 line-up. Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day from 12th to 14th July 2025.

