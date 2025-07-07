Ranveer Singh revealed the first look of his next film, Dhurandhar, on his birthday, July 6. Although the visuals and Singh's strong screen presence received widespread praise, the 20-year age difference between him and the film's female lead, Sara Arjun, has sparked widespread discussion. Numerous social media users have criticized the casting choice.

Dhurandhar sparks debate over 20-year age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar’s striking visuals and Ranveer Singh's intense look captured everyone's attention and sparked curiosity. With the film set for a grand theatrical release on December 5, the first look promo is also gaining widespread attention and has ignited a debate over the 20-year age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, with many pointing out the unusual pairing.

Sara Arjun is a well-known child artist in South Indian cinema and has also appeared in Hindi films. She has acted in several Tamil movies as a child artist and recently portrayed the younger version of Aishwarya Rai's character in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.

Although the specifics of their roles in Dhurandhar remain undisclosed, the first look promo has already stirred conversations, with many questioning the significant age gap between the lead actors.

An X user noted that Sara might have been 18 years old during the filming of Dhurandhar. Another user commented, "Can you imagine a 40-year-old actor like #RanveerSingh doing romance with a 20-year-old girl like #SaraArjun in #Dhurandhar? This only happens in #Bollywood."

Dhurandhar is an original story, reportedly inspired by Ajit Doval (the Indian super spy and National Security Advisor), and follows a plot where he goes undercover in enemy territory to avert a major crisis. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is set for a box office clash this December with Prabhas and director Maruthi's The Raja Saab.

