Rituparna Sengupta to make her comeback opposite Anurag Kashyap in Bansuri

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, known for her roles in Do Not Disturb and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, will make her comeback after three years. She will star opposite Anurag Kashyap in a digital movie, Bansuri. It is helmed by Hari Vishwanath.

Rituparna Sengupta to make her comeback opposite Anurag Kashyap in Bansuri

Rituparna Sengupta will essay the role of a single mother. Master Ankan is playing her son's role. The actress recently said that she had a different experience working with Hari and Anurag Kashyap.

Rituparna Sengupta to make her comeback opposite Anurag Kashyap in Bansuri

The first posters were unveiled recently featuring Anurag and Ankan.

Rituparna Sengupta to make her comeback opposite Anurag Kashyap in Bansuri

Hari Vishwanath, who hails from Chennai, forayed into films with Radiopetti in 2015. It became the 1st Tamil film to win Audience Award Best Film at the 2015 Busan International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu shares a photo from Manmarziyaan set, calls Anurag Kashyap ‘chachaji’

