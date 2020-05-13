Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2020 | 7:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Downey to produce Sweet Tooth for Netflix

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Downey to produce Sweet Tooth for Netflix

Actor Robert Downey Jr is heading to the DC world! Well, as a producer. The actor and his wife Susan Downey will produce DC Comic Sweet Tooth for Netflix.

Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Downey to produce Sweet Tooth for Netflix

The actor, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to make the announcement. "The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. @NXonNetflix," he wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has ordered eight, one-hour episodes of Sweet Tooth. The drama will be based on DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire. IGN shared the official synopsis that revealed that this new series will, "Follow the storybook adventures of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins."

Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte have been cast for the series. James Brolin to serve as the narrator of the show.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr offers Marvel memorabilia to those who volunteer at Covid-19 test centers

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification