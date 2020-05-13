Actor Robert Downey Jr is heading to the DC world! Well, as a producer. The actor and his wife Susan Downey will produce DC Comic Sweet Tooth for Netflix.

The actor, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to make the announcement. "The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. @NXonNetflix," he wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has ordered eight, one-hour episodes of Sweet Tooth. The drama will be based on DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire. IGN shared the official synopsis that revealed that this new series will, "Follow the storybook adventures of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins."

Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte have been cast for the series. James Brolin to serve as the narrator of the show.