Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2020 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari penning screenplay on NR Narayana and Sudha Murthy’s life

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari penning screenplay on NR Narayana and Sudha Murthy’s life

Filmmakers are busy working amid lockdown. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who last helmed Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, is currently penning a screenplay on the life story of NR Narayan and Sudha Murthy. They were the last people she met in Bangalore before the lockdown was imposed. She says it is a life story.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari penning screenplay on NR Narayana and Sudha Murthy’s life

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spent five days in Bangalore with them and she called Sudha Murthy a hero. While she wants to be involved in more social work, she is already working on her novel. She works on it two hours daily and has set June as her deadline.

When a daily asked whether she would adapt the novel into a film, she said that she is writing a novel because it couldn’t be made into a film. She said that people consume things differently as they spent months on a book or binge-watch a series whereas movie time is limited and it’s not always possible to do justice to a book during that period of time.

ALSO READ: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make a film on Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

Kabir Khan reveals why it took him one and a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification