Filmmakers are busy working amid lockdown. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who last helmed Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, is currently penning a screenplay on the life story of NR Narayan and Sudha Murthy. They were the last people she met in Bangalore before the lockdown was imposed. She says it is a life story.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spent five days in Bangalore with them and she called Sudha Murthy a hero. While she wants to be involved in more social work, she is already working on her novel. She works on it two hours daily and has set June as her deadline.

When a daily asked whether she would adapt the novel into a film, she said that she is writing a novel because it couldn’t be made into a film. She said that people consume things differently as they spent months on a book or binge-watch a series whereas movie time is limited and it’s not always possible to do justice to a book during that period of time.