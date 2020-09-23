Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the actress did not name anybody in her statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau( NCB). It was earlier reported that the actress has revealed names of 25 A-list Bollywood celebrities in relation to the drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was arrested on September 9 by the NCB.

In an interview with journalist Marya Shakil of CNN News 18, Maneshinde claimed that his client did not mention any name in her statement to the NCB. "If the NCB or anybody is making the statement that she has leaked then it is totally false and there is not a shred of evidence to suggest that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from Sushant Singh Rajput having consumed all his life when she was with him,” he added.

On Wednesday, the NCB issued summons to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in relation with the drug probe after their names surfaced in a WhatsaApp chat. "An offence of consumption which even now Deepika Padukone and others are being accused of, they are all punishable with one year. I don't know under what legal authority is NCB investigating such cases," Maneshinde said.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has applied for a bail at the Bombay High Court which will be heard on Thursday. In her 42-page petition, the actress claimed that “Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs". She also said that if Sushant was alive today he would have been charged for consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence and having punishment of term of imprisonment upto one year. Rhea further said that while the "consumer of drugs'' would receive a jail term of upto one year, she, having paid for the drugs on a few occasions would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail.

