The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug probe linked to the investigation of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Designer Simone Khmabatta has also been summoned by the agency. Rakul and Simone have been summoned on September 24, Deepika Padukone has been summoned on September 25 while Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26.

Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested on September 9 is currently under judicial custody in Byculla jail. According to reports, the actress had named many A-listers in the drugs scandal. On Tuesday, the NCB had summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash who works with KWAN talent management. The KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also summoned on Tuesday.

The Bollywood drug nexus surfaced during an investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Enforcement Directorate came across chats of Rhea Chakraborty and others discussing drugs on a WhatsApp group.

