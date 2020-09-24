Bollywood Hungama

Nagma asks why Kangana Ranaut has not been summoned by NCB when she has admitted to having drugs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs scandal that is being investigated. At the forefront is Kangana Ranaut who has claimed that 99 percent of the film industry consumes drugs. But, actress and Congress politician Nagma has asked why then the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not yet summoned Kangana Ranaut, who has admitted to taking drugs on camera.

"Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs. If they could summon other actresses on basis of what's app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch," Nagma tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Nagma claimed that it is hypocritical of them to do the investigation and yet the details are being leaked to the media to malign the image of top actresses in the country.

NCB is probing the drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. For procuring drugs, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested and is in judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane feels that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was left behind when Kangana Ranaut started talking about unrelated things

