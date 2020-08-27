Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting murkier. The late actor’s untimely passing is currently being investigated by CBI. After months of investigation and multiple allegations levelled against her, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has come out to speak up about all the accusations.

Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant’s residence on June 8 and even messaged filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea said, “Kya main kisise salha bhi nahi le sakti? Main toot chuki thi. I was obviously upset that Sushant didn't stop me from leaving, he didn't call me back, I wondered if he wanted me to go because I was ill. Is it all over for him? So yes I was upset, I reached out to Bhattsahab but that's only because I felt broken. He told me to think of my father. Bhattsahab calls me child, messages mein bhi hai. His daughter is my age. That pure relationship has been misconstrued into something like this?”

As per India Today, they acquired screenshots of the Whatsapp chats between Bhatt and Rhea after she reportedly left Sushant’s house indicating that they had broken up. She wrote in the chat, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief. Our last call was a wake-up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now."

Rhea Chakraborty played Aisha in the film Jalebi which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. As per the report, Bhatt responded by saying, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

Rhea further wrote, “Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special."

To this, Mahesh Bhatt responded, "You are my child. I feel light". Rhea then replied to Bhatt, "Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u" to which Bhatt said, "Thank u for being brave."During the conversation, Rhea said, "You’ve again unclipped my wings, twice in one life is almost God like.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty calls the allegations of deleting hard drives baseless

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.