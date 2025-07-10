KD – The Devil teaser out: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and more set the screen ablaze in 70s gangster drama, watch

Director Prem's KD – The Devil has already added significant intrigue among the audience, and to boost the excitement manifold, the makers unveiled the film's power–packed teaser! Infused with periodic feels of the 1970s, the teaser gives a glimpse into the action–packed world, created under the directorial vision of Prem. Dhruva Sarja brings unfiltered action with gore and raw energy, Sanjay Dutt brings his signature aura as Dhak Deva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings a vintage royal vibe as Satyavati, Ramesh Aravind steps in as a righteous avatar as Dharma, Reeshma Nanaiah brings in raw swag as Machhlakshmi, Nora Fatehi infuses glam quotient and V. Ravichandran brings an extra layer of intrigue! The glittery star cast adds intensity with their dynamic screen presence, setting the stage for the year's much–awaited spectacle.

KD – The Devil teaser out: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and more set the screen ablaze in 70s gangster drama, watch

The teaser launch event emerged as a star–studded affair. Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan graced the event as its chief guest. It also witnessed a grand entry of the film's cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Reeshma Nanaiah, who arrived in style and engaged in an in-depth discussion about the film.

The makers made the teaser launch event memorable by organising it across five megacities, kickstarting from Mumbai. Furthermore, the cast will be seen promoting the teaser in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Bangalore between 10-12th July.

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem, and produced by Suprith. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Also Read: KD – The Devil Trailer Launch: Sanjay Dutt sees ‘heroism’ in regional films; reveals he wants to work more in south Indian films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.