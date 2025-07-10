KD – The Devil teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt BREAKS silence on Dhurandhar – The Raja Saab’s clash on December 5: “I hope they DON’T clash”

Druva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, director Prem and producer Suprith attended the teaser launch of their Pan-India movie KD - The Devil at a multiplex in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt made some interesting comments about the film’s making and a lot more.

KD – The Devil teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt BREAKS silence on Dhurandhar – The Raja Saab’s clash on December 5: “I hope they DON’T clash”

Sanjay Dutt was asked about what drew him to the film. He replied, “As Dhruva said, iss film ki kahaani pyaari hai. The character I have played is very powerful. His relationship with his wife is very unique. It’s a massy character. Since the time I did Rocky, I have only worked for masses.”

He continued, “The film is emotional and action-packed. And I majorly did the film for Prem sir. He’s one of the most talented directors and one of the best human beings I have met.”

He was then asked to comment on his two exciting films clashing on December 5. The Raja Saab took the slot last month. On Sunday, July 6, makers of Dhurandhar announced that even they are releasing their period spy entertainer on the same day.

On this, Sanjay Dutt replied, “It’s amazing because I am playing two different kinds of roles. In Dhurandhar, the character I am playing is poles apart compared to the role I have in The RajaSaab.”

He confessed, “I don’t want the films to clash and I hope they don’t. Every film has a journey. Nevertheless, I am blessed that I could do so many characters.”

Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it is directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri (2019) fame.

As for The RajaSaab, it is a horror comedy co-starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and others. It is directed by Maruthi and produced by T G Vishwa Prasad's People Media Factory.

