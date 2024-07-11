Anil Kapoor has been roped in to play the head of R&AW in the Aditya Chopra curated YRF Spy Universe. The actor joins an impressive lineup of stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Over the last decade, Aditya Chopra has established the YRF Spy Universe as one of the biggest IPs in Indian cinemas, bringing together top stars under one roof.

Anil Kapoor enters YRF Spy Universe, set to star in War 2, Alpha, and Pathaan 2: Report

A multi-film contract

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor has signed a multi-film contract with YRF Spy Universe. “Anil Kapoor is bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe and took no time to sign the dotted lines for the part,” a source told the publication. Kapoor's journey begins with an appearance in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani. This will be followed by Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and eventually lead to Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

A key figure in the spy universe

Anil Kapoor's role as the head of R&AW will make him a constant presence in all spy films within the universe. The YRF Spy Universe is continually expanding, with several films in development at YRF's writing wing, including the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, which will feature a face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Upcoming releases

The next theatrical release from YRF is the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, set to arrive on August 15, 2025. Following that will be the Shiv Rawail directorial Alpha, marking the first female-led saga in the universe. The timeline for Pathaan 2 is currently under wraps, but the film is in the writing stage and is expected to take off later in 2025.

Building anticipation

The addition of Anil Kapoor to the YRF Spy Universe adds a new layer of excitement and anticipation among fans. With a slate of high-octane films on the horizon, the YRF Spy Universe continues to grow, promising thrilling narratives and star-studded performances. Fans eagerly await the release of these films, expecting them to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde takes a sly dig Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3: “Jhakaas walo ke apne…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.