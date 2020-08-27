Casting director Honey Trehan who recently made his directorial debut with the dark thriller Raat Akeli Hai has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He is currently recovering well at home.

When I contacted Honey he replied, “It is under control. Currently I have no fever, no cough and most importantly, no breathing problem.” Trehan lives with his wife. Their cook also stays with them. Their test reports are expected shortly. Hopefully they will be virus free,

Honey Trehan is the latest in Bollywood to contract the Corona virus. Quite recently we had the Bachchans, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya down with the Virus. We wish Honey a quick recovery. Raat akeli hai, lekin aap nahin.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.